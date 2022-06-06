Pitching situations for Arkansas, Oklahoma State ahead of final game
As the Stillwater Regional heads to a winner-take-all game Monday night, both pitching staffs are running on fumes.
Coming out of the loser’s bracket, Oklahoma State has played one extra game and its 12 pitchers have thrown a combined 721 pitches in four games over the previous three days. On the opposite side, Arkansas has used 11 pitchers in its three games and they’ve thrown a combined 512 pitches.
Neither team has announced a starter for the game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2 at O’Brate Stadium, but the Razorbacks and Cowboys will likely have to piece it together on the mound.
“I need to talk to them and find out who's available, who's not,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said after Sunday’s game. “We just need to figure that out tomorrow before the game. We need to sleep on that one a little bit, let these guys rest up.”
Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday, whose staff had just thrown 19 innings over the last 10 hours, also didn’t reveal much about his plans for the next day.
“I’d like to go home and have dinner and figure that out,” Holliday said.
Considering they each threw more than 100 pitches Sunday, right-hander Trevor Martin and left-hander Mitchell Stone probably won’t be available, but everyone else could be on the table for Oklahoma State.
All-American ace Justin Campbell threw 89 pitches on Saturday, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility that he could give the Cowboys an inning. After all, that’s exactly what the Razorbacks did with Connor Noland in the exact same scenario Sunday night.
After pitching in that game, Noland is almost certainly out of the picture. Will McEntire threw for a second straight day and finished with 67 pitches, giving him a two-day total of 81, so his status is up in the air, but everyone else could conceivably have varying levels of availability.
The Razorbacks also have three pitchers — right-handers Austin Ledbetter and Heston Tole and left-hander Nick Griffin — on their 27-man roster who have yet to pitch this weekend, but they’ve thrown just 31 total innings this season and none of them have appeared in a game since May 3.
The Cowboys have used 25 different players so far this weekend and it’s unclear who the other two players are that would be able to play Monday night.
It’s worth noting, though, that right-hander Bryce Osmond — a weekend starter for much of the season — is not believed to be available because he’s been out since May 14 with a shoulder injury. The only other players who have pitched this season for Oklahoma State are right-hander Landry Kyle (2.2 IP), right-hander Jimmy Ramsey (5 IP) and left-hander Colton Bowman (1.2 IP). None of them have pitched since April 19.
Here’s a breakdown of both pitching staffs…
|Player
|Pitches
|2022 stats
|
RHP Trevor Martin
|
139 (13 on Sat., 126 on Sun.)
|
4.75 ERA in 47.1 IP
|
LHP Mitchell Stone
|
117* (on Sun.)
|
6.10 ERA in 41.1 IP
|
RHP Justin Campbell
|
89* (on Sat.)
|
3.71 ERA in 99.1 IP
|
RHP Victor Mederos
|
78* (on Fri.)
|
5.86 ERA in 63 IP
|
RHP Roman Phansalkar
|
67 (20 on Fri., 13 on Sat., 34 on Sun.)
|
3.46 ERA in 54.2 IP
|
RHP Nolan McLean
|
61 (23 on Sat., 38 on Sun.)
|
4.97 ERA in 25.1 IP
|
RHP Ryan Bogusz
|
49* (on Sun.)
|
3.21 ERA in 33.2 IP
|
RHP Kale Davis
|
45 (29 on Fri., 16 on Sun.)
|
4.25 ERA in 42.1 IP
|
RHP Hueston Morrill
|
29 (on Sat.)
|
5.96 ERA in 22.2 IP
|
RHP Bayden Root
|
18 (on Sat.)
|
7.96 ERA in 26 IP
|
LHP Ryan Ure
|
16 (on Sat.)
|
7.36 ERA in 11 IP
|
LHP Dillon Marsh
|
13 (on Sun.)
|
4.62 ERA in 25.1 IP
|Player
|Pitches
|2022 stats
|
RHP Connor Noland
|
110 (89* on Fri., 21 on Sun.)
|
4.13 ERA in 93.2 IP
|
RHP Will McEntire
|
81 (14 on Sat., 67 on Sun.)
|
3.25 ERA in 36 IP
|
RHP Brady Tygart
|
65 (41 on Sat., 24 on Sun.)
|
3.93 ERA in 36.2 IP
|
LHP Evan Taylor
|
51 (31 on Sat., 20 on Sun.)
|
3.38 ERA in 37.1 IP
|
LHP Zack Morris
|
49 (on Sat.)
|
2.12 ERA in 29.2 IP
|
RHP Kole Ramage
|
48 (30 on Fri., 18 on Sat.)
|
3.88 ERA in 46.1 IP
|
LHP Hagen Smith
|
46* (on Sat.)
|
5.03 ERA in 68 IP
|
RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
37* (on Sun.)
|
6.12 ERA in 64.2 IP
|
RHP Elijah Trest
|
15 (on Sun.)
|
4.50 ERA in 12 IP
|
RHP Zebulon Vermillion
|
6 (on Sat.)
|
2.70 ERA in 23.1 IP
|
RHP Gabriel Starks
|
4 (on Sun.)
|
2.45 ERA in 11 IP
|
LHP Nick Griffin
|
none
|
2.70 ERA in 6.2 IP
|
RHP Austin Ledbetter
|
none
|
3.60 ERA in 10 IP
|
RHP Heston Tole
|
none
|
3.77 ERA in 14.1 IP