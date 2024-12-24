Pittman addresses final needs in transfer portal

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday the Razorbacks are expected to add four-to-six more additions through the transfer portal.
So far, Arkansas has acquired 14 players through the transfer portal and two players from the junior college ranks. Nine of those are on the offensive side of the football (four offensive linemen, three wide receivers, one tight end, one running back) and five are on the defensive side (two cornerbacks, one safety, one defensive tackle, one defensive end).
Pittman addressed positions he believes Arkansas still needs to fill before the spring semester starts in 2025.
"I still think we need to add to that tight end group, and add to the offensive line," Pittman said. "We need another tackle, I think. And then defensively, I think Deke’s really done a nice job with that, adding three d-linemen. A couple of rush ends and an interior, and then we’ve added two corners, a safety and a Hog. Probably need to get another safety, and possibly another corner out of the portal."
Of course, there's always the possibility that Arkansas holds onto a couple of scholarships for the spring transfer portal window, which opens April 16 and lasts 10 days.
"We have done pretty well coming out of the portal in April," Pittman said. "We’ve hit in the April portal, as well, so I do want to save a scholarship or two. But as you well know, the portal opens, so people are going to leave, so I don’t want to save too many because obviously, if someone’s not playing at the end of spring ball, we’ll probably have a scholarship available to go into the portal."
According to Rivals, Arkansas' transfer haul of 14 members currently ranks No. 7 in the country and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss and LSU place ahead of the Hogs.
"If you look at offensively, I think we’ve really enhanced our team in the portal with O-linemen," Pittman said. "That was a key. We still have another one we need to get, but we’ve had four there. We’ve got a running back. Braylen Russell (laughs), he’s going to play, he’s here. So that’s been back and forth there, but we’re glad to have him. Three wide receivers to this point and a tight end."
Arkansas and Texas Tech will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.