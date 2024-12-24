Pittman addresses final needs in transfer portal

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday the Razorbacks are expected to add four-to-six more additions through the transfer portal.

So far, Arkansas has acquired 14 players through the transfer portal and two players from the junior college ranks. Nine of those are on the offensive side of the football (four offensive linemen, three wide receivers, one tight end, one running back) and five are on the defensive side (two cornerbacks, one safety, one defensive tackle, one defensive end).

Pittman addressed positions he believes Arkansas still needs to fill before the spring semester starts in 2025.

"I still think we need to add to that tight end group, and add to the offensive line," Pittman said. "We need another tackle, I think. And then defensively, I think Deke’s really done a nice job with that, adding three d-linemen. A couple of rush ends and an interior, and then we’ve added two corners, a safety and a Hog. Probably need to get another safety, and possibly another corner out of the portal."