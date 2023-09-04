It's not always easy to find something to complain about when your team wins 56-13, but there was one glaring issue for the Arkansas Razorbacks when they crushed the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday in Little Rock.

Third-year starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was great — so great that he started 12-of-12 through the air and his first seven completions went to seven different receivers. The defense forced five turnovers, including an 85-yard interception returned for a touchdown by freshman linebacker Brad Spence.

The one thing that stood out in a negative way for Arkansas in the season opener was the inability to get the run game going on offense. The team rushed for just 105 yards on 36 attempts, which is an average of 2.9 yards per rush.

A year removed from rushing for 1,443 yards, Rocket Sanders gained just 42 yards on 15 carries. While he managed to punch in a pair of touchdowns, Sanders was rarely able to break free in the middle of the field.

"I’m pretty sure they knew our game plan wouldn’t be to run KJ (Jefferson)," Pittman said Monday. "So they were going to stop Rocket and the running backs, and things of that nature. And to be honest, a lot of plays were made by their safeties. Again, we addressed about the double teams and things of that nature.

"I mean, we had a couple of pin-and-pulls, if we just…We wasted two on one. If we just clear it and hit first force with the guard coming out and let Beaux clean up the front-side backer, I mean, we’re going to have some explosive runs. And we just didn’t."

The idea of not running Jefferson was a good one if they want to keep their third-year starter healthy. Still, Jefferson had five carries for 24 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown.

Naturally, many were displeased with Arkansas' inability to create more big plays in the run game. But if you look closer at the situation, it's not super surprising to see the group struggle in Week 1.

Just two starters from last year's offensive line are back — Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer. The Hogs were without Latham on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, making Limmer the only incumbent of the group at the center position.

Florida transfer Josh Braun played at Latham's left guard spot and senior Ty'Kieast Crawford came in for Braun at right guard.

Sophomore Patrick Kutas has held down the right tackle spot since the spring, but the left tackle spot remains a battle between Andrew Chamblee and Devon Manuel. Though he began fall camp as the starter, an undisclosed injury has led to Manuel trying to catch up to Chamblee, who started on Saturday.

"We just have to strain a little bit more in the run game and open up holes a little bit better and I think we will," Pittman said. "We’ve been injured in camp with Devon and obviously Brady, so to go in there with two guys and of course with Braun moving to left guard, I thought we played okay. I think we can play a lot better and I think we will."

Arkansas did a lot of rotating on the offense line Saturday, as Manuel got in at left tackle, redshirt sophomore Josh Street played some guard and JUCO transfer Amaury Wiggins played guard and center.

According to Pittman, the overall issues with the run blocking were just detail things that can be fixed in practice.

"We had some opportunities with some double-teams, and I felt like our shoulder angle was off," Pittman said. "To be specific with you, the linebacker and combinations behind you, you've got to stay as vertical as you can. You've got to work that more. That's one of the things we've got to clean up.

"If they're in front of you, it's easy, because your shoulders are going to be aligned with them. But if they're behind you, the shoulders will never be aligned but they can be vertical. I think we were quick at times coming off with the guard, and I think we were quick at times coming off with the center."

It's safe to say they are still in search of their five best offensive linemen, and they should get one of their best back Monday with Latham returning to practice.

"It'll be nice to get Brady back," Pittman said. "Hopefully we'll have him back. He's going to practice today, so hopefully everything goes well and he'll be able to come back."

Arkansas will take on Kent State on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.