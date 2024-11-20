Pittman details effects of roster limits, revenue sharing

During his weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday morning, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman delved deep into the new era of revenue sharing in college athletics and the effects it'll have on the Razorbacks football program in the coming months.

The House Settlement preliminary approved Oct. 7 paved the way for $2.78 billion in "back damages" to multiple categories of student-athletes and also established a 10-year revenue-sharing plan, which allows schools to share 22% of annual revenue with student-athletes.

How that revenue will be delegated between sports within different athletic departments is the hot topic, with many SEC head football coaches estimating that roughly $15 million will be spent per school on their football players.

That dollar amount could be more or less depending on the school, and it's a conversation that's already been had between Pittman and Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek.

"Well we have to know, you know," Pittman said Wednesday. "Basically, your collective is going to be in effect until July, then as your talking about it, you'd talk about it in totality of what it looks like with your collective and then the revenue sharing, I think you talk more of a year-long instead of a half-and-half. At least, that's what we're going to choose to do and then obviously you're going to have to stay in a budget, but there were restrictions on that when you were in (a) collective, before revenue sharing as well.

"Because it's not monopoly money, you got to have the money. I don't know that it's going to be a whole lot different. Ours is certainly going to go up a lot, because what we had in our collective, we certainly are going to have more money in revenue sharing."