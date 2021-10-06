Pittman discusses progress of St. John, Crawford at guard

FAYETTEVILLE — Two days into it, Sam Pittman likes how his experiment with moving Jalen St. John and Ty’Kieast Crawford inside to guard has gone and it sounds like he’ll stick with it.

It’s still unclear if any changes will be made to Arkansas’ starting lineup ahead of Saturday’s game at No. 17 Ole Miss, but the second-year coach didn’t rule out playing them.

Pittman told reporters that St. John is ahead of Crawford when it comes to “assignment-sound football” and that he believes he’s more ready to play.

That is why - with the right guard spot more in flux, as Beaux Limmer and Ty Clary have rotated at the position this season - the two backup tackles not only moved inside, but also flipped sides. St. John moved from left tackle to right guard in practice, while Crawford went from right tackle to left guard.

“Obviously you have to (decide)…who you’re going to go try to attack, whether you’re going to try to attack the right guard or the left guard and who’s maybe more ready to play,” Pittman said. “We thought that to try to get help quicker on the field, we were looking at that right guard position to challenge with Beaux and Ty over there.”

The moves come a few days after Arkansas was overwhelmed by Georgia’s heralded front seven, but Pittman made sure to point out earlier this week that no one was getting fired based on their performance in that game.