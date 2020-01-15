FAYETTEVILLE — For what’s believed to be the first time in school history, Arkansas will have an assistant coach whose sole focus is special teams.

As part of his first coaching staff as the Razorbacks’ head coach, Sam Pittman hired Scott Fountain away from Georgia to be the team’s special teams coordinator.

There have been coaches with that title at Arkansas in the past, but they were also in charge of position group on offense or defense. Just last year, Barry Lunney Jr. was the special teams coordinator in addition to coaching tight ends.

Some coaches have also opted not to have a special teams coach at all, instead dividing up the duties amongst all of the position coaches. That strategy was most recently used - with disastrous results - by Chad Morris in 2018.

Making it even worse for Morris, who tried to right the wrong by adding to Lunney’s title, was that he made the decision despite it being the first year the NCAA allowed FBS schools to hire a 10th assistant. That rule allowed many schools to hire dedicated special teams coordinators.

When asked during an exclusive interview with HawgBeat why he chose to take that route and bring in Fountain, Pittman didn't beat around the bush.

“In all honesty, I just felt like it works better,” Pittman said. “I think you have better special teams that way.”

Statistics and analytics seem to back up what seems to be common sense, too.