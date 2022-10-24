A trend all season for the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) has been injuries, but after a week off, the Hogs are looking as healthy as they have been for most of the year going into Saturday's game at Auburn.

Head coach Sam Pittman mentioned Monday that his team had a good bye week and he thinks they are as healthy as they can be.

Pittman provided an update on players who have dealt with injuries, specifically secondary players Myles Slusher (calf), Khari Johnson (undisclosed), Malik Chavis (concussion), Latavious Brini (ankle) and Jayden Johnson (undisclosed).

"We're going to look at Slusher today in indy and see how well he can progress or how much better he is," Pittman said. "We feel like he's going to be fine. Khari will be back, and hopefully we can get Malik back no later than tomorrow. Hopefully Brini's ankle that has been bothering him for five or six weeks now, hopefully it's healed. We'll know a little bit more about that."

Pittman also added that Jayden Johnson will be ready for Monday's practice.

Having that many guys who are starters back will be beneficial for an Arkansas secondary that is already short of Jalen Catalon and LaDarrious Bishop, who are both out for the season.

"Well, obviously, getting who might be a (starter) on your team, who you think is your better players back not only just physically out on the field, but it helps you as a play caller, because you've seen them do it before," Pittman said. "You trust them a little bit more with guys you've seen than the hope of 'I hope we do it well.'

Outside of the secondary, there are still plenty of guys dealing with nagging injuries.

"Marcus Henderson will be one guy that probably won't be ready early in the week, hopefully later," Pittman said. "He had a high ankle sprain. Getting (Ty'Kieast) Crawford back today. Bumper (Pool) feels better, and Drew Sanders feels better."

Pool (hip) and Sanders (undisclosed) have been playing through injuries, but a week of no contact in practice helped them to heal up.

Another guy that's been playing through injury is wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who said after the Mississippi State game he's dealing with an AC joint sprain.

"I think it'll be a nagging thing with him, probably throughout the year," Pittman said. "However, I think he feels a lot better. But we'll probably still have him in the green at practice."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson returned for the BYU game after missing the Mississippi State game with a head injury. Pittman said Jefferson didn't throw during the bye week due to a sore shoulder that's been bothering him.

"I can't remember the game — I'm wanting to say it might have been going into A&M on a Thursday, he threw a ball and didn't finish practice," Pittman said. "It's been nagging him a little bit and so we decided not to throw him last week. I anticipate him being healthy and ready to go."

Staying healthy will be a point of emphasis for the Hogs, who will be looking to make a late-season run similar to last year, when they won four out of their last five games.

Arkansas will try to build off a 52-35 win over BYU prior to the bye week when it travels to Auburn, Alabama, to face the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff Saturday is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.