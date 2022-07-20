Pittman: Hogs have plenty of defensive line depth heading into 2022 season

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

ATLANTA — Razorback head coach Sam Pittman took the podium Wednesday morning at SEC Media Days, and he came off pretty confident on the topic of his defensive line.

Arkansas is working with 20 defensive linemen, including walk-ons. Despite losing the veteran presences of John Ridgeway, Tre Williams and Markell Utsey, the head Hog is expecting another season of improvement up front.

"We've got to get behind them, chains on first down," Pittman said. "We did better last year. We have to continue getting better."

Pittman cited juniors Jashaud Stewart and Eric Gregory and seniors Dorian Gerald, Zach Williams and Isaiah Nichols as the returners who are poised to make an impact in 2022.

"Dorian Gerald has been there so long, I told him the other day, I think Houston Nutt brought him in," Pittman said.

Redshirt junior Taurean Carter is another veteran Razorback that has the attention of the coaching staff, but his recent knee surgery is likely to keep him sidelined for a while.

"Obviously losing Taurean Carter for whatever the period of time it is hurt us," Pittman said. "He was having a wonderful spring. But other than that I feel good."

Similar to 2021, Pittman and company have landed a handful of transfers to bolster the depth.

From the Power Five ranks, redshirt senior Jordan Domineck racked up 36 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks in eight starts and 12 games last season at Georgia Tech. LSU transfer Landon Jackson missed most of his freshman campaign due to injury, but he was Rivals' No. 13 defensive end coming out of high school in 2021.

"Wonderful person, wonderful kid," Pittman said of Jackson. "He's just now healthy. He can run. I mean, he can run run. Long."

Redshirt junior Taylor Lewis joins the Razorbacks as a junior college transfer, and El Dorado native Terry Hampton is on the Hill after four years at Arkansas State. Hampton started the first six games for the Red Wolves before sustaining a season-ending injury.

"We'll see what happens," Pittman said. "But I think we'll be much better on the D-line than we were a year ago."