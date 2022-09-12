For the second time in as many seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked in the AP top-10. Normally this is something fans should be happy about, but some of the Razorback faithful aren't. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said he appreciates the fact that his team is ranked No. 10 in the nation. "Well, I think it’s a big deal," Pittman said Monday. "Everybody always looks at the negative all the time. I tweeted out that we were No. 10 and then I got some responses, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter.’ Well, I ain’t Tweeting it out to you guys or a 50-year-old man. I’m trying to use it as recruiting."

It is possible for a team to want to win the game and be happy that it moves up in the rankings afterwards. Some Arkansas fans are quick to forget that the program won just four games over two seasons with the previous regime. Now that their team is ranked in the top-10 for the second time in two seasons, some fans don't want to care.

Photo is a screen shot from the comments of HawgBeat's Facebook story on the Hogs landing at No. 10 in the AP poll.

