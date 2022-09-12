Pittman is proud of No. 10 ranking and doesn't care what fans say
For the second time in as many seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked in the AP top-10. Normally this is something fans should be happy about, but some of the Razorback faithful aren't.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said he appreciates the fact that his team is ranked No. 10 in the nation.
"Well, I think it’s a big deal," Pittman said Monday. "Everybody always looks at the negative all the time. I tweeted out that we were No. 10 and then I got some responses, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter.’ Well, I ain’t Tweeting it out to you guys or a 50-year-old man. I’m trying to use it as recruiting."
It is possible for a team to want to win the game and be happy that it moves up in the rankings afterwards.
Some Arkansas fans are quick to forget that the program won just four games over two seasons with the previous regime. Now that their team is ranked in the top-10 for the second time in two seasons, some fans don't want to care.
The most important thing seems to be that Pittman doesn't care what fans think, because a No. 10 next to the Arkansas name helps him build a winning program.
"So I really don’t care what the guy says, you know what I mean," Pittman said. "I’m trying to recruit. Not him or them. I recruit. So we’re proud of it. Sure we’re proud of it. That doesn’t mean that that’s where we want to stay."
To rebuild a program the way Pittman has is a nearly impossible task to complete in as little time as he has done it in.
"It’s hard to be in the top 10," Pittman said. "We’ve been in the top 10 two years in a row. The kids have done it. The coaches, assistant coaches have done it. Yeah, I’m proud of it. I sure am. Whenever it came out I was smiling ear to ear. What that means right now is we’re No. 10 today and I Tweeted it out. I’m proud of it."
Pittman and his Hogs will hit the field to face former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State this Saturday at 6 p.m. CT in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.