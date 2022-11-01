After enduring a three game stretch away from Fayetteville, head coach Sam Pittman and his Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3) will play their first game in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in over a month when Liberty comes to town Saturday.

The last game the Hogs played in front of their home crowd was a 49-26 loss to Alabama on Oct. 1. Since then, they lost at Mississippi State, won at BYU, had a bye week and then defeated Auburn this past Saturday.

Pittman seemed relieved to finally have another game in front of the Razorback faithful.

"Thank you, Lord," Pittman said in his Monday press conference. "It was time to get back home. Everybody says it, but we truly have the greatest fans in the country and they want to see the Hogs play and we want to play in front of them. It’s a big deal for me, our staff and our team to play in front of the state of Arkansas."

Former Ole Miss and current Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze will bring his 7-1 Flames to town with hopes of taking down an SEC opponent.

Freeze said Monday that he and his team have been preparing for the environment.

"I've got a good feeling of what Arkansas will be like," Freeze said. "I showed them how to do the Woo Pig Sooie and Arkansas Razorbacks. You know, you got to get into it. You're going to hear it a lot. So, you've got to get into it and know what you're talking about."