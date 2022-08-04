Pittman looking for more defensive line pressure this season

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After losing three starters on the defensive line at the end of 2021, Arkansas has done its best to patch up the losses by grabbing guys out of the transfer portal.

First-year defensive line coach Deke Adams will have his hands full trying to find a solid pass rush in 2022. Head coach Sam Pittman echoed that statement, saying on Wednesday the coaching staff needs to find someone to step up in 2022.

“We’ve got to find a pass-rusher out of that group,” Pittman said. "Pass rushers don’t have to be edge guys. They can rush the passer from inside, as well.”

Last season, Arkansas ranked second-to-last in the SEC sacking the quarterback 24 times, just above Vanderbilt, who finished with nine. That number put Arkansas at 89th in the FBS.

Playing primarily in a 3-2-6 defense typically means less sacks, because the focus is stopping big plays through the air, but the defensive line will need to find a way to get to the quarterback more next season.

While Arkansas lost John Ridgeway III, Markell Utsey, and Tre Williams after last season, it found Jordan Domineck, Landon Jackson, Terry Hampton, and Taylor Lewis in the transfer portal to try and make up for the production lost.

The Hogs also returned Dorian Gerald, who has had an injury-riddled career since transferring to Arkansas from College of the Canyons in 2019.

Pittman said injuries have caused some problems, but guys are getting healthy ahead of fall camp. He said he hopes at least one of the new faces will step up.

"Jackson wasn’t healthy, he is now," Pittman said. "Dorian Gerald wasn’t healthy. He is now. So, we’ll see if some of those guys can help us rush the passer."

Another injury that will hamper the line is Taurean Carter. Pittman said he thinks he’ll be at fall camp but “that doesn’t mean … that he’s going to be active in camp.” Carter suffered a knee injury during Arkansas' open scrimmage in the spring.

One piece of the defensive line puzzle is Eric Gregory. Gregory signed as a 5.8 four-star defensive end out of IMG Academy in the class of 2019, and that it where he is projected to play this season. But with Gerald’s return, Pittman said it makes Gregory more flexible.

"Eric’s got a lot of value for us because he certainly can play end when we’re in our three-down line,” Pittman said. "In a four-down configuration, he certainly can play inside as well. So he’s got a lot of value there, just because he’s worked so hard and he’s strong and he can run. I do think they’ll be some definite experimentation with him inside and outside.”

Also returning to the line next season is Isaiah Nichols, Jashaud Stewart, Zach Williams, Eric Thomas, Cameron Ball, and others to provide depth. Pittman said he expects Ball to contribute in 2022.

"Cam has got to step up," Pittman said. "He worked his butt off down there on the scout team last year. Got knocked around and knocked around a few. But it's his year. He has got the physical tools. He has got the size and he has got the strength. I think he will be a fine player for us, but we need him to. He will be starting for us in the four-down. He wouldn't be that starter right now in the three-down look.”

Arkansas is set to begin fall camp Friday around 5:05 p.m. CT in Fayetteville.