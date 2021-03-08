HawgBeat - Pittman makes it clear: Jefferson's the starter

Spring practice hasn't even started yet and Sam Pittman's already answered the most frequently asked question of the off-season: Who will take the first team reps at quarterback?

The second-year head hog named redshirt freshman K.J. Jefferson the starter on Monday ahead of Tuesday's spring practice kickoff, but he made sure to keep it in the present saying "right now."

"We’re going to 2-spot everything, in other words we’re going to have two fields going, because we have numbers," Pittman explained. "Malik right now will be on the 2 field. He’ll be down there getting as many reps, and the same reps, as what K.J. would. But right now K.J.’s our starter and we certainly anticipate a really nice battle. All that’s going to do is make you better. And the kids understand it"

Jefferson, a 4-star dual threat from Mississippi who signed to Chad Morris's 2019 class, has waited patiently in the wings behind transfers but his performance in the Missouri game in 2020 left the impression that he'd be ready to take over soon.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound freshman threw 54% against the Tigers for 18 completions, 274 yards and three touchdowns. Being a dual threat, Jefferson also added 32 yards rushing with a TD in 12 attempts.

Pittman already sees offensive coordinator's scheme fitting Jefferson's style of play better than it did former starter Feleipe Franks.

"I think who we have at quarterback right now is probably tailored to his offense a little bit more even than what Feleipe was. Because Feleipe was what I’m going to call a 'surprising' runner," Pittman said. "These other guys are certainly capable of being a running back as well. I think it will be more of Kendal putting in everything in his offense that he can versus some of the the things he may not have had because of Feleipe and our depth chart."

A former track runner, backup Malik Hornsby certainly has some wheels and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him show them off even if he doesn't win the battle to start this year.

It might've been due to the mess in the quarterback room in 2019 but Jefferson's always had a lot of support from his teammates. There've been calls for the former Rivals250 QB to start since he got on campus.

"(The) team believes in him. Heck, I believe in him," Pittman said. "He's done a nice job. Again, his work ethic has been leadership in itself, and he's becoming more vocal. He’s vocal as he needs to be to be honest with you, and I’ll tell you this; Feleipe, he wasn’t a very vocal guy, either. But his work ethic was, and that’s the same way with KJ.”

Jefferson will have 15 practices (including a few scrimmages) to fight to keep his spot. The spring game is set for April 17 in Fayetteville.