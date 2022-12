In the last week, Arkansas has made official two coaching hires with the addition of Travis Williams as defensive coordinator and Morgan Turner as the tight ends coach.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said on Monday while there were plenty of factors that went into making the hires, but one of those was more important than others — recruiting.

"Obviously I didn't interview anybody that I didn't feel like was a good coach, from watching film on their product that they're putting out there," Pittman said. "But then, it became what kind of man, what kind of recruiter. We need a recruiter at that position, as well. I think a good man, one that understands that recruiting is work, and I just heard so many great things about him from guys I knew that had called me."