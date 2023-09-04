The Arkansas football team got off to a hot start offensively in its season-opening 56-13 win over Western Carolina on Saturday thanks in large part to the play of the wide receivers. It was all new faces to the starting rotation for the Razorbacks with transfers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa on the outside and returning receiver Jaedon Wilson getting the nod in the slot. Wilson scored the team's first touchdown with a 65-yard reception from quarterback KJ Jefferson on the first offensive drive of the game. "I told him if you don't want to come out don't get tackled, and he sure didn't," head coach Sam Pittman said following the game. "I thought TeSlaa did a great job of blocking outside for him. But he showed some speed going down the sideline."

That reception was just Wilson's fourth of his career, it was his first touchdown and it went for 16 more yards than his previous overall career total (49). He added two more receptions on the afternoon to reach a total of three catches for 83 yards and a score — all of which are easily career-highs. Armstrong and TeSlaa had solid debuts for Arkansas as well, as the former caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown ,while the latter made three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. "TeSlaa catches everything all the time and Armstrong does too," Pittman said Saturday. "For them guys to come from Divison II and come here and do that today … What is today? Well today is to see a little bit where you’re at but don’t get too excited about … you know. "But today’s about building confidence in the team and confidence in yourself but more importantly confidence in your teammate. The team already had it, but to go show it on a Saturday, I think that helps everybody. But I’m proud of those guys."

Jefferson had an all-around excellent performance against the Catamounts, as he completed 18-of-23 passes for 246 yards and three passing touchdowns. Armstrong and TeSlaa being able to catch anything thrown their way was a big reason for his success. One question going into the season was the chemistry between Jefferson and his new starting crop of receivers. Those concerns were answered against Western Carolina. "The rules have changed where you can throw a little bit more in the summers and then they can on their own and all that kind of stuff," Pittman said. "But I felt the trust. Those guys catch everything. And so, you know, what did we have the first (seven) passes to different receivers...They’ve earned his trust. "But we’re catching the ball really well, contested balls really well. I know Andrew and TeSlaa especially. We need to get (Tyrone) Broden going. Need to get him going. He only caught one pass. Man, how valuable is he as a gunner on the punt team and all those things. But he came here to catch balls."