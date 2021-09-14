Sam Pittman has seemingly opened the door to a new recruiting territory for Arkansas.

With the addition of Anthony Brown, who announced his decision Tuesday afternoon, the Razorbacks now have a trio of commits from Tennessee in their 2022 class. It’s the second time in three years that Pittman and has staff have landed three players from the Volunteer State.

Joining Brown, an athlete projected to play safety in college, in the current class are fellow safety Jaylen Lewis and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas. Two years ago, Arkansas signed wide receiver Darin Turner and offensive linemen Marcus Henderson and Ray Curry Jr.