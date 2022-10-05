Arkansas has been bit by the injury bug all season, but it bit especially hard this week.

Head coach Sam Pittman revealed after last Saturday's Alabama game that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson suffered a head injury against the Crimson Tide.

Jefferson has been in all team meetings this week and was present for the Monday and Tuesday practices, though he did not participate.

Pittman said if Jefferson practices Wednesday, he'll be on the plane for Saturday's game against Mississippi State.

"We do have a rule that you have to participate in practice on Wednesday in order to travel to the game," Pittman said. "So that will check that box. So I can tell you he’s going to be on the plane, you know. Assuming that I don’t get from here that he’s not going to practice at all.

Pittman was asked Monday if Jefferson was in concussion protocol, and he replied with "I didn't say that." He did reveal that Jefferson was dealing with "mild symptoms" and that has held him out of participating in practice for at least two days.

Though the cut-off is Wednesday, the player does not have to be a full-participant, they just have to participate at some capacity during practice.

"To be honest with you, it just has everything to do with whether he’s going to travel or not," Pittman said. "They have to do something."

Pittman said they've had an instance where they didn't know if a player would be good to go, but they put him out there in individual drills on Wednesday to see where he was at health-wise.

"That’s kind of what I’m thinking with KJ," Pittman said. "Obviously I think everybody on this call wants him healthy and ready to go and all those things, including myself, so we’ll probably just kind of play it by ear over the next three days. If he practices a whole bunch today, now that would definitely change a lot of things."

If Jefferson was to participate Wednesday, Pittman said he is not sure how well Jefferson will react to physical movement.

"If he reacts really well, then we’ll have a decision to make on what we’re going to do moving forward depending on how much he practices today," Pittman said.

In the event that Jefferson is unable to play against Mississippi State, Fortin will start in his place. Pittman did mention on the SEC Teleconference that he could see the Hogs using both Fortin and Malik Hornsby at quarterback.

"I think there’s a real possibility that we would do that," Pittman said. "Certainly we would go with a hot hand, I would say. But in our game plan, there’s certainly opportunities for both of those kids to play if KJ can’t."

The Hogs and Bulldogs will meet at 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.