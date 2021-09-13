Pittman provides update on Morgan's injury

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Grant Morgan’s status is up in the air for the Georgia Southern game, head coach Sam Pittman said Monday.

Arkansas’ star linebacker left the win over No. 15 Texas after getting hurt on the first play of the fourth quarter and did not return. No update was provided after the game, but it appeared to be a left leg injury of some sort.

He was seen celebrating on the field amongst the fans afterward, though, and Pittman expects him to give it a go at practice Monday.

“I expect him to go out to practice today and do what he can do,” Pittman said. “I think he’s still a little bit day by day. We’ll know a little bit more about him, how he feels, at practice today, as soon as practice is over.”

Playing through injuries would be nothing new to Morgan. He went down with an elbow injury against Mississippi State in the second week of last season and played the rest of the year with his left arm in a brace.

Morgan also suffered a knee injury against Missouri, which caused him to miss the Alabama game, but he was set to return for the bowl game against TCU - albeit with a brace on his leg - before the matchup was canceled.

During fall camp, Morgan revealed that he “tore some stuff up” in both of his elbows, but nothing required surgery. He has proven that it would take a lot to keep him from playing.

“That ended up being something that I just played with pain, I guess,” Morgan said last month. “I’ve said it before, you would have to cut my arm off to get me off the field.”

Before his injury, Morgan made 13 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, against Texas. If he is unable to play against Georgia Southern, the Razorbacks will likely turn to Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool as their starting linebackers.

Pool had to miss the first half because of a targeting penalty in the second half of the opener against Rice, but still made 10 tackles, while Henry led the team with 15 tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

That performance led to Henry being named the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, as well as earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

It was by far a career high in tackles for Henry, who is a “super senior” taking advantage of the NCAA’s pandemic-related eligibility relief. Asked about the difference in his play this year compared to last during Monday’s press conference, Pittman said the biggest key has been his health.

A lighter work load during spring practices allowed Henry’s shoulders to fully heal up from offseason surgery.

“He practiced in spring ball, but he never scrimmaged,” Pittman said. “He just never got hurt in the spring and he got healthier and healthier, bigger, confidence started growing, got stronger. So that’s the only thing I really can attribute to that (difference).”

Kickoff between No. 20 Arkansas and Georgia Southern is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.