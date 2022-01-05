Pittman's 2022 offseason checklist

The 2021 season is officially over for Arkansas, which capped off an incredible year with a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.

However, the work is just getting started for head coach Sam Pittman and his staff. It may be the offseason, but they still have a lot of important things to take care of moving forward.

Here is how HawgBeat sees Pittman’s offseason checklist as he heads into his third year as the Razorbacks’ head coach…

1. Retain all assistant coaches

Leading up to the bowl game, Pittman mentioned that his Christmas wish list included winning the Outback Bowl and retaining his coaching staff. He’s already accomplished the first half of that and seems confident about the second part, but things can quickly change in college football.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom figured to be a candidate for head coaching jobs this offseason, but the Razorbacks seem to have made it through the carousel unscathed. While there is still a chance offensive coordinator Kendal Briles could take another job, with Miami (Fla.) seemingly being the biggest threat, Pittman has repeatedly said he believes all of his assistants will be back in 2022.