 Sam Pittman's 2022 offseason checklist for Arkansas Razorbacks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-05 07:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pittman's 2022 offseason checklist

Sam Pittman has a lot of work to do this offseason.
Sam Pittman has a lot of work to do this offseason. (Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The 2021 season is officially over for Arkansas, which capped off an incredible year with a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.

However, the work is just getting started for head coach Sam Pittman and his staff. It may be the offseason, but they still have a lot of important things to take care of moving forward.

Here is how HawgBeat sees Pittman’s offseason checklist as he heads into his third year as the Razorbacks’ head coach…

1. Retain all assistant coaches

Leading up to the bowl game, Pittman mentioned that his Christmas wish list included winning the Outback Bowl and retaining his coaching staff. He’s already accomplished the first half of that and seems confident about the second part, but things can quickly change in college football.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom figured to be a candidate for head coaching jobs this offseason, but the Razorbacks seem to have made it through the carousel unscathed. While there is still a chance offensive coordinator Kendal Briles could take another job, with Miami (Fla.) seemingly being the biggest threat, Pittman has repeatedly said he believes all of his assistants will be back in 2022.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}