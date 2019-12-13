FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s love for Arkansas was obvious during his introductory press conference Monday afternoon.

On multiple occasions, the Razorbacks’ new head coach had to pause while giving his speech because he got choked up. At one point, he had to step away from the microphone and the crowd inside Walker Pavilion filled the silence with a standing ovation.

“It’s hard to explain the passion that you have for a program; it’s a lot easier to show it,” Pittman said. “When I was up there, nobody wants to cry or tear up or anything else, but man, if that’s how you feel about it, then more power to it, and that’s how I feel.”

That passion had been evident to athletics director Hunter Yurachek since he offered Pittman - a longtime offensive line coach - the job Sunday, proving to him that he’d found the right guy.

“When I offered him that job and he broke down in tears and his wife broke down in tears, I understood how important this job was to him, how important this football program was to him and how important this entire state was to him,” Yurachek said. “I can’t tell you how reassuring that is as a director of athletics to turn your football program over to somebody that wants to be here and wants to see this program successful.”

Most fans remember him from his time as Arkansas’ offensive line coach from 2013-15, when his units led the SEC in fewest sacks allowed for three straight seasons, but Pittman’s connection to the program began much earlier than that.

Growing up in Grove, Okla., most of his friends were Oklahoma or Oklahoma State fans, but he always gravitated to the Razorbacks - located just 75 miles away. He didn’t mind when family from Russellville sent them sympathy cards after Arkansas knocked off the Sooners in a stunning Orange Bowl upset following the 1977 season.