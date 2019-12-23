From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

FAYETTEVILLE — The wait is over. Sam Pittman has found his man to run Arkansas’ offense.

The Razorbacks have tabbed Kendal Briles as their next offensive coordinator, the school announced Monday. He comes to Fayetteville after one season in the same role at Florida State.

It will actually be his fifth stop in as many years, as Briles went from Baylor - where he worked under his father, disgraced head coach Art Briles, from 2008-16 - to Florida Atlantic in 2017, Houston in 2018, Florida State in 2019 and now to Arkansas in 2020.

The Seminoles struggled on offense in his lone season in Tallahassee, but experienced a dramatic increase from the year before his arrival. Florida State improved from 113th in scoring (21.9 ppg) to tied for 65th at 29.1 points per game this year.

Everywhere else Briles has been an offensive coordinator has had a top-10 scoring offense. His units at Houston and Florida Atlantic ranked fifth and eighth nationally, averaging 40.6 and 43.9 points, respectively.

Although it ranked 35th in his last season in Waco, Baylor had the No. 1 scoring offense in college football in 2015, Briles’ first season as the offensive coordinator. That helped him become a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is annually given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

The first seven years of Briles’ career were spent as an assistant on his father’s staff. He was the inside wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator from 2008-11 and then the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator from 2012-14.

Since becoming an offensive coordinator, Briles has coached quarterbacks.

Briles will have an annual salary of $1 million, which is slightly down from his $1.02 million at Florida State this season when he was the 19th-highest paid assistant in college football, according to USA Today’s database.

He is the sixth official hire on the staff, following offensive line coach Brad Davis, defensive coordinator Barry Odom, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter. The Razorbacks have also reportedly hired Jon Cooper to coach tight ends.