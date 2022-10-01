Halfway through the fourth quarter of Arkansas' 49-26 loss to Alabama on Saturday, Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson took a violent sack that took him out of the game.

Backup quarterback Cade Fortin trotted on the field to fill in for Jefferson, who was able to walk off under his own power. Just one play later, Jefferson returned to the field to finish a drive that resulted in a 34-yard Cam Little field goal that made it 42-26.

Arkansas had two more possessions after that drive, and Fortin was the quarterback for both of them, not Malik Hornsby, who has been in the system for two years and is listed as the backup quarterback on the depth chart.

Head coach Sam Pittman said after the game that Jefferson hit his head, but he doesn't know the severity of the injury.

"I don't know where he's at to be honest with you," Pittman said. "Obviously, we didn't bring him back in. I don't know any more than that."

It is unclear whether the decision to bring Jefferson back in for the final two drives was because of an injury or because the game was out of hand. What is clear is that Jefferson did come back in just one play after his injury and threw an incomplete pass to Rashod Dubinion.

What is also clear is that Fortin, who transferred in over the offseason from South Florida, served as the team's quarterback when Jefferson was not in the game.

Pittman said the staff has known Fortin is their backup.

"That decision has been made for a while," Pittman said. "So, he's our number two quarterback, so, we put him in there."

Fortin completed 4-10 passes for 34 yards, and he also had a 9-yard rush on Saturday.

Hornsby, a redshirt sophomore, served as the Arkansas backup quarterback all of last season. He started taking reps at wide receiver in the spring, and he's played receiver for the few snaps he's seen this season.

When Fortin was in the game, Hornsby was seen on the sideline visibly frustrated and uninterested in the game.