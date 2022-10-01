Pittman talks Jefferson injury, backup QB situation for Hogs
Halfway through the fourth quarter of Arkansas' 49-26 loss to Alabama on Saturday, Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson took a violent sack that took him out of the game.
Backup quarterback Cade Fortin trotted on the field to fill in for Jefferson, who was able to walk off under his own power. Just one play later, Jefferson returned to the field to finish a drive that resulted in a 34-yard Cam Little field goal that made it 42-26.
Arkansas had two more possessions after that drive, and Fortin was the quarterback for both of them, not Malik Hornsby, who has been in the system for two years and is listed as the backup quarterback on the depth chart.
Head coach Sam Pittman said after the game that Jefferson hit his head, but he doesn't know the severity of the injury.
"I don't know where he's at to be honest with you," Pittman said. "Obviously, we didn't bring him back in. I don't know any more than that."
It is unclear whether the decision to bring Jefferson back in for the final two drives was because of an injury or because the game was out of hand. What is clear is that Jefferson did come back in just one play after his injury and threw an incomplete pass to Rashod Dubinion.
What is also clear is that Fortin, who transferred in over the offseason from South Florida, served as the team's quarterback when Jefferson was not in the game.
Pittman said the staff has known Fortin is their backup.
"That decision has been made for a while," Pittman said. "So, he's our number two quarterback, so, we put him in there."
Fortin completed 4-10 passes for 34 yards, and he also had a 9-yard rush on Saturday.
Hornsby, a redshirt sophomore, served as the Arkansas backup quarterback all of last season. He started taking reps at wide receiver in the spring, and he's played receiver for the few snaps he's seen this season.
When Fortin was in the game, Hornsby was seen on the sideline visibly frustrated and uninterested in the game.
Hornsby entered his name into the transfer portal back on Jan. 7, but withdrew it just a week later. Pittman said the staff told Hornsby he would have a shot to earn the starting quarterback job when he came back, but he would also have to play at receiver.
He's done well enough at receiver to see action in games this season, but it seems like he has not done well enough at quarterback to remain as the No. 2 option.
Fortin began his career at North Carolina — earning two starts as a true freshman — before transferring to South Florida, where he started two games last year.
Pittman has spoken very highly of Fortin, especially back in fall camp. He talked about how having Fortin was a big thing that allowed the team to give Hornsby looks at receiver.
"Fortin played with the twos some," Pittman said Aug. 18. "He didn’t start with the twos, but he played some with the twos today and did a nice job. I like Fortin. So there’s a battle there at that spot at well. Like I said before, he allows us to do what we’ve been doing with Malik (at receiver)."
Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said during fall camp that Jefferson was leading the pack in efficiency and Fortin was behind him, with Hornsby behind Fortin.
"Cade can move around a little bit, but he’s a guy that can get back there and deal the ball," Briles said Aug. 19. "And then obviously with Malik and his speed and what he does to the defense with plus-one game and still being able to throw the football down the field, we feel really good about both those guys if they’re called upon."
After the loss to Alabama on Saturday, Arkansas' Dalton Wagner and Rocket Sanders both said they feel confident in Fortin at quarterback.
"It's fun to have him back there," Wagner said. "There's times in practice where Coach Pitt will just throw him in a two-minute situation or throw him in third downs or something like that with the ones just to give a give KJ a break and see what Cade can do. And Cade's excelled every time his number's been called, and he excelled today."
Moving forward, the severity of Jefferson's injury will be something to follow. The question of who will serve as the backup in his place has been answered with Fortin.
The Hogs will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, next Saturday to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.