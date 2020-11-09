College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, the UA announced Monday.

The first-year head coach will participate in team meetings virtually while quarantining at home and defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the interim head coach in his absence.

“Coach Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and he was informed this morning that his PCR test was positive,” according to the UA’s statement. “He is not symptomatic and is in self isolation at home. He retested this morning to confirm the results of Sunday’s test with those results still pending.”

The statement also said that Pittman will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.

Earlier this season, Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive on the Wednesday leading up to the Crimson Tide’s game against Georgia. He was able to return to the sideline in time for that game after testing negative multiple times.

If he’s needed to serve as the interim for Arkansas’ game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday, Odom will not be in unfamiliar territory. He was previously the head coach at Missouri for four seasons before being fired and joining Pittman’s staff as the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator.

This story will be updated after Monday's Zoom press conference with Pittman.