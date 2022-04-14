Pittman touches on recruiting, reveals plan for spring evaluation period

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in three years, college football coaches will be allowed to get out on the road for a spring evaluation period beginning Friday.

The 2020 and 2021 periods were eliminated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a 1,050-day gap. That is significant because that’s typically a time coaches use to solidify which players are worth going after in recruiting.

“I told our staff that you make less mistakes in recruiting by going to see them and then have them in camp,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “Obviously for a majority of my head coaching (career), we haven’t been able to do that.”

Even before the spring evaluation period, Arkansas is off to a hot start in the 2023 class. The Razorbacks are currently third nationally in the Rivals team recruiting rankings with 10 commitments, including from a trio of four-star prospects.

They likely won’t remain that high, as their ranking is boosted by the fact that only Texas Tech (15) has more commitments right now, but Pittman and his staff feel good about where they stand with other players not already on board.