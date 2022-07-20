Pittman: We've been awarded the toughest schedule in college football

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Once again, Arkansas will face the toughest schedule in college football this upcoming season.

Five of the Hogs' opponents this season were ranked in the final AP top-25 poll last season, three of which were ranked in the top-4.

Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days that all of Arkansas' opponents this season played postseason football last year.

"Challenging schedule again," Pittman said. "I think this is the third year in a row, only been here year years, so I know it's the third year in a row that we've been awarded the toughest schedule in college football. All 12 of this year's opponents made post-season play last year."

Schedules are made years in advance of the games actually being played, but it does not make the schedule easier for Pittman and crew.

Years ago, nobody could have predicted whether or not Cincinnati, BYU and Liberty would be tough opponents in 2022.

"Well, you know, schedules are scheduled out so many years in advance. Nobody knew, maybe they did, but Cincinnati, when they were scheduled, I know they weren't in the College Football Playoff."

Not only does Arkansas have a grueling non-conference schedule, but it still plays in the SEC West, which is the toughest division in college football nearly every year. Playing the likes of Alabama, Auburn and LSU each year is no cake walk.

"Right now the West, if you're in the West, it's a beast," Pittman said. "I'm not saying the East isn't. You have that, then play another couple, three teams in your non-conference schedule that are go-getters, it's hard, hard to maintain."

Despite being asked about the tough road ahead quite a bit at Media Days, Pittman stuck to the blue-collar, lunch pale mentality.

Under Pittman, the Hogs have developed a mantra of out-working opponents. That will be key for them this season.

"If we can keep our core values, let's go out-work people, let's out-tough people," Pittman said. "Let's be the hardest-playing team in football. I don't know if we are or not. That's the goal...that's the expectation."

Realistically, there is nothing Pittman or the players can do to change the schedule. All they can do it suit up and play whoever is on the schedule.

"One point I'm hoping it will ease up a little bit," Pittman said. "But right now it hasn't."