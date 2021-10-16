Pittman: 'We've got a lot to play for'

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Playing as a favorite in an SEC game for the first time in three years, Arkansas suffered its third straight loss Saturday.

It was arguably the most disappointing game of the Sam Pittman era, as the Razorbacks were widely expected to bounce back in front of a packed Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Instead, not only did they fail to cover 4.5-point spread, but they lost to Auburn 38-23 in a game they trailed by two possessions for a good chunk of the day. Afterward, their second-year coach took ownership of the showing.

“They out-physicaled us on both sides of the ball,” Pittman said. “They out-played us. They out-coached me. He out-coached me and (Auburn coach Bryan Harsin) had his team ready and obviously I didn’t have ours (ready).”

Pittman struggled to find the right words at times during his postgame press conference with media, but his frustration was obvious. Although there were a few questionable calls that went against them, the Razorbacks also didn’t help themselves.

He wasn’t the only one disappointed by the mistakes, though, as linebacker Bumper Pool voiced similar sentiments after Arkansas’ record dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play.

“I’m going to be honest with you — I’m very frustrated, just because I thought we had a great week of preparation,” Pool said. “We didn’t go out there and do it. Hats off to Auburn. They played well. But we just left too many plays out there. Feeling very frustrated.”

After climbing into the top 10 for the first time since 2012 thanks to their 4-0 start, the Razorbacks have now lost three straight games and Pittman is searching for answers.

“It's bad because we had such a big start to the season and now we've lost three in a row,” Pittman said. “That's on the head football coach and I've got to figure out why. I think I've got reasons why, but yeah, it gets frustrating. You'd like to catch a break here and there.”

Luckily for Arkansas, a likely surefire win awaits next week. After a grueling four-game stretch against three top-25 foes and another just outside of the rankings, the Razorbacks will host FCS foe UAPB at War Memorial Stadium before their open date.

“I have great belief in our football team that we can win games and turn it around,” Pittman said. “I’m looking forward to Monday and tomorrow and looking at the tape and Monday and getting the kids in, seeing who’s healthy and who’s not and going on to the next week and trying to get to 5-3.”

Despite admitting to feeling frustrated with the loss, Pool - and offensive lineman Myron Cunningham - agreed that Arkansas can get back on track over the final five game of the season.

“In the locker room after the game no one's head was down,” Pool said. “We've got guys keeping each other up. Obviously we're upset, but the closeness of this team is like I've never seen before.”

“We can definitely finish the season strong,” Cunningham said. “The way we started the season, we just have got to get back to that mentality, that work ethic.”

To reach bowl eligibility, the Razorbacks still need to win at least one of the last four SEC games in addition to beating UAPB, so Pittman doesn’t believe the team will quit just because of the recent struggles.

“I’m disappointed that we lost, but I feel like we’ve got a lot to play for,” Pittman said. “We’ve got a bowl opportunity and things of that nature. We have to play well to get that opportunity, so I think our kids are fine as far as their mind. We just have to fix some things and that starts with me.”