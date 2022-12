FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- While the Arkansas coaching staff works to keep the 2023 high school recruiting class in tact ahead of Early Signing Day on Wednesday, they also hosted a transfer defensive end this weekend.

John Morgan III, who has spent the last five seasons at Pittsburgh, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 11. Before his visit to Arkansas, he took a trip to Columbia, Missouri, to see Arkansas' rival, Missouri. He said Arkansas is high on the list.