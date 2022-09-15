FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Arkansas defensive line was thought to be the biggest question mark heading into the season, but early in the season, it has shown to be one of the defense's biggest strengths.

The position group ranked second-to-last in the SEC in sacks last season with 30 total through 13 games, just above Vanderbilt. This season, though, they currently lead the SEC with nine sacks.

After the loss of John Ridgeway III, Tre Williams, and Markell Utsey, head coach Sam Pittman brought in three more transfers to compliment the guys already there in Jordan Domineck, Landon Jackson and Terry Hampton.

Senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said having those guys in the rotation is helping keep everyone fresh.

"It’s great," Nichols said. "There was a point in the game, I think it was maybe towards the end of the first quarter, and coach Adams said, ‘Nobody that’s played so far has gotten over eight snaps.’ I think that really helps us being able to give 100% every play throughout the whole game."

Nichols also praised first-year defensive line coach Deke Adams, saying he Adams knows what he's doing and "He knows the game of football and he knows what it takes to have a successful D-line."

Having a group of guys in the defensive line room to share the load has made things easier for Nichols and the rest of the group.

"Everybody has their own thing they bring to the game," Nichols said. "I really enjoy not having the weight of the whole game on myself or any of the other guys by themselves. It’s good knowing we have depth and guys that can go in and get the job done."

Another position that has elevated this season is the linebacker room. Transfer linebacker Drew Sanders leads the SEC in sacks with three, and redshirt freshman Chris Paul Jr. has also performed above expectations in the young season.

Paul said Tuesday he's learning behind Sanders and Bumper Pool to get better for when his name is called.

"I just take it one day at a time," Paul said. "I take it as a way to get better. I've got two great guys in front of me in Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool, and I just feed off their energy and learn as much as I can from the two vets that have played in the SEC and things like that. Like I said, I just take it one day at a time and get better."

Though Missouri State is an FCS team, and Arkansas is favored by multiple scores, the Razorback defense knows the Bears are no pushover, and they'll need to bring their best to secure a win.

"I feel like Coach Petrino has a great team overall, with the transfers and everything like that," Paul said. "He's done a great job. So, like I said, we can just go out there and just play our brand and just hope for the best."

No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) and Missouri State (2-0) are scheduled to kick off from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.