Players to Watch: Georgia Southern

Some have labeled this Saturday’s matchup between Arkansas and Georgia Southern as a "trap game" for the Hogs. That notion seems unrealistic for many reasons.

The Eagles snuck past FCS foe Gardner-Webb 30-25 in Week 1, but they were completely embarrassed by Florida Atlantic last weekend, losing 38-6.

Head coach Sam Pittman said he thinks his team will be prepared come kickoff and won't suffer a hangover from their impressive win over Texas or get caught looking ahead to Texas A&M.

“We have proven in the past we can just flush whatever success, or however bad it may be, we can flush it and go to the next week," Pittman said. "I believe that is what we will do."

Pittman also said the Hogs began prep for the Georgia Southern option game during fall camp. The Eagles do present a challenge with their rushing attack, but Arkansas proved last weekend that it can hold its own when talented runners come to town.

“Our defense is going to have to prepare for them. We certainly prepared for them in fall camp,” Pittman said. “We had different individual periods and probably spent three to four different days working on their option because we didn't feel like we could get it all just like we wanted in a week's time.”

Here are three Georgia Southern players and an entire position group to keep an eye out for on Saturday...