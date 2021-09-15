Players to Watch: Georgia Southern
Some have labeled this Saturday’s matchup between Arkansas and Georgia Southern as a "trap game" for the Hogs. That notion seems unrealistic for many reasons.
The Eagles snuck past FCS foe Gardner-Webb 30-25 in Week 1, but they were completely embarrassed by Florida Atlantic last weekend, losing 38-6.
Head coach Sam Pittman said he thinks his team will be prepared come kickoff and won't suffer a hangover from their impressive win over Texas or get caught looking ahead to Texas A&M.
“We have proven in the past we can just flush whatever success, or however bad it may be, we can flush it and go to the next week," Pittman said. "I believe that is what we will do."
Pittman also said the Hogs began prep for the Georgia Southern option game during fall camp. The Eagles do present a challenge with their rushing attack, but Arkansas proved last weekend that it can hold its own when talented runners come to town.
“Our defense is going to have to prepare for them. We certainly prepared for them in fall camp,” Pittman said. “We had different individual periods and probably spent three to four different days working on their option because we didn't feel like we could get it all just like we wanted in a week's time.”
Here are three Georgia Southern players and an entire position group to keep an eye out for on Saturday...
QB Justin Tomlin
Redshirt junior Justin Tomlin is presumed to be the starter for the Eagles after sitting out the first two games of the season for academic reasons. Tomlin has started four games over the past two seasons and is a true rushing threat.
“I expect them to play him," Pittman said. "He was their starter last year, a really good player. We have to make him pitch the football because I think they've pitched the ball four times in two games. The quarterback wants to run the football.”
During his time at Southwest DeKalb High in Decatur, Ga., Tomlin was a force on the football field and on the track. He ran a 22.52 200-meter dash and was a 5A Georgia State Champion in the 4x100 meter relay.
Tomlin took over as the starter for Georgia Southern late last season, but was sidelined with an injury in the final game of the regular season against Appalachian State. He led the team in rushing during both starts and recorded a 55-yard run against the Mountaineers.
