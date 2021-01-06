It's way too soon to guess who might be at the top of new Arkansas WR Kenny Guiton's list in the 2022 class (presumably after the in-state targets), but with his recruiting ties, we can take it that Texas, his home state, will continue to be a wide receiver target hot spot.

Former coach Justin Stepp wasn't a Texas native like Guiton but his time at SMU made him comfortable recruiting in the Lone Star State, adding five Texas natives to his three signing classes.

Whoever the former Houston coach targets in Texas, there's a decent chance Stepp has already gotten the ball rolling with Arkansas. Of more than 50 2022 wide receiver offers out, 14 of them are to wideouts in Texas.

Two Texans, 4-star Jordan Hudson from the Dallas area and 4-star Caleb Burton from the Austin area, are already committed to Oklahoma and Ohio State respectively. Randy Masters from Guiton's home town of Houston flipped from Baylor to Cincinnati in November, but he is now following the new Arkansas coach on Twitter.

Here are the other 11 Texas wide receiver targets...