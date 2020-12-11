HawgBeat - PODCAST: Bama's coming to town, Hoop Hogs 5-0, Signing Day preview

PODCAST: Bama's coming to town, Hoop Hogs 5-0, Signing Day preview
Tune in to this week's episode of the HawgBeat Hour! Nikki Chavanelle and Andrew Hutchinson preview the regular season finale versus No. 1 Alabama, bring on hoops contributor Jackson Collier to discuss Eric Musselman's guys' solid start and take a quick look ahead at early national signing day for the 2021 class.
LISTEN ON APPLE PODS
LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
You can catch the show LIVE on the ESPN Arkansas airwaves on Thursday nights at 7.
95.3 - Fort Smith/River Valley
104.3 Harrison/Mountain Home
96.3 Hot Springs/Central AR
or listen at HitThatLine.com