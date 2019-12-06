PODCAST: HawgBeat Hour - Coaching Search Final Countdown, Anthony Ruta
This week on the HawgBeat Hour, I chat about the Hogs' 8-0 start, what a win against WKU would mean and more.
I sat down with Musselman's director of ops Anthony Ruta to get the inside scoop on him and I talk through the coaching search updates (which was as of last night).
For the latest update on the Arkansas coaching search - head to the Trough.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3XEeeSTGdqGOUDQa79sLI4
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podca...untdown-director/id1481613895?i=1000458853389
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS