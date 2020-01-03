PODCAST: HawgBeat Hour - It's 2020, Bring on Conference Play
Catch up on everything you might've missed in the last week of Razorback sports news with Nikki and Hutch.
This week the HawgBeat reporters discuss Arkansas's big road win against Indiana, preview the conference opener against Texas A&M at home, talk recruiting and coaching staff additions, take your questions and more.
Tune in:
Happy Friday! Enjoy this week's episode of the HawgBeat Hour. Hutch and I discuss Arkansas hoops opening up SEC play, recruiting, take your questions and lots more:— Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) January 3, 2020
