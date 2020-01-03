News More News
PODCAST: HawgBeat Hour - It's 2020, Bring on Conference Play

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Catch up on everything you might've missed in the last week of Razorback sports news with Nikki and Hutch.

This week the HawgBeat reporters discuss Arkansas's big road win against Indiana, preview the conference opener against Texas A&M at home, talk recruiting and coaching staff additions, take your questions and more.

Tune in:

