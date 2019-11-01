PODCAST: HawgBeat Hour - Mississippi State Preview

Nikki and Hutch take a look back at the 48-7 loss to Alabama on the road, preview the loser-goes-home matchup against Mississippi State this weekend, talk hoops ahead of the season opener on Tuesday, discuss who'll be on the Hill for official visits this weekend and more on the renamed podcast—The HawgBeat Hour.

