HawgBeat - PODCAST: Hogs welcome No. 6 Alabama

PODCAST: Hogs welcome No. 6 Alabama

Second-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman.
Jackson Collier
HawgBeat Contributor

The Arkansas Razorbacks, ranked No. 20 in the country in the AP Top 25 poll, welcome No. 6 Alabama to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Arkansas lost the road matchup versus the Tide 90-59, playing without Justin Smith and allowing 15 three-pointers.

HawgBeat contributor and JCHoops pod host Jackson Collier previews the matchup and gets the scoop on the Tide from BamaInsider beat writer Tony Tsoukalas:

Listen on Spotify
Listen on Apple Pods

