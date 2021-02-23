HawgBeat - PODCAST: Hogs welcome No. 6 Alabama

The Arkansas Razorbacks, ranked No. 20 in the country in the AP Top 25 poll, welcome No. 6 Alabama to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Arkansas lost the road matchup versus the Tide 90-59, playing without Justin Smith and allowing 15 three-pointers.

HawgBeat contributor and JCHoops pod host Jackson Collier previews the matchup and gets the scoop on the Tide from BamaInsider beat writer Tony Tsoukalas:

