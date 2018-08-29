In this week's pilot episode of HawgBeat.com's In the Left Lane podcast, Nikki Chavanelle and Andrew Hutchinson preview Arkansas's week one opponent Eastern Illinois, talk expectations for the season, impressions of Chad Morris plus, we take a look at the match-ups across the SEC this week. Enjoy!

