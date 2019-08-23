Nikki and Hutch discuss all the latest Razorback news, take some questions and play "better or worse," a new segment where we go position-by-position, say how we're feeling about them and why.

This episode is brought to you by Rivals and our sponsor, one of our loyal subscribers, TJ Carr. TJ is a State Farm agent in Collierville, TN. TJ serves both the entire state of Arkansas and Tennessee. They offer top notch auto, home, life, health, and small business Insurance with the special personal touch you can only get from a Razorback fan. State Farm also offers Bank products including vehicle financing and refinancing. Call TJ Carr at 901-286-4404 for a quote!