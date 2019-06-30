PODCAST: In the Left Lane: Offseason Edition, Ep. 2
Less than a month after announcing his retirement from professional football, Drew Morgan joins me, Nikki Chavanelle, to host the In the Left Lane podcast, presented to you by HawgBeat.com. We talk about Drew's new life after retirement, take questions from fans, discuss new commit Blayne Toll, Chandler Morris and lots more.
