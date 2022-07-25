Pool named to Butkus Award watch list

Arkansas super-senior linebacker Bumper Pool has been included among the 51 names on the watch list for the Butkus Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Pool was a surprise returner for Sam Pittman's staff after putting together a second-consecutive 100+ tackle season in 2021.

His performance has landed him a number of preseason distinctions, including Phil Steele Preseason Second Team All-American, Phil Steele Preseason First Team All-SEC and Preseason Second Team All-SEC recognition.

More on the award courtesy of Arkansas communications below

The Butkus Award watch list includes 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. The Butkus Award is focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named on Oct. 31 with finalists to follow on Nov. 21. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.