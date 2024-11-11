Positive update for Taylen Green ahead of Texas game

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) head coach Sam Pittman provided positive updates Monday for two top offensive players ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Quarterback Taylen Green and starting running back Ja’Quinden Jackson are both continuing to work back from injury after the Hogs just had a bye week. Jackson has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, while Green missed the second half of the Nov. 2 loss to Ole Miss due to a sprained knee.

Hailing from Dallas, Jackson was mindful of Arkansas' matchup against Texas during his recruiting process over the offseason, according to Pittman.

"Well, I know it's a big game for (Jackson), he's from the Dallas area," Pittman said Monday. "He should practice today, and so we should see how he is. If he's going to be motived, which he will be, this is the one to get up for. He talked about it when we were recruiting him as well, so we're hoping that he's healthy and he'll be able to show his talents."

A fellow native of Texas out of Lewisville, Green (and Jackson) did walkthroughs last Tuesday, according to Pittman, and the Arkansas signal caller has continued trending in the right direction ahead of the game against the Longhorns.

"Taylen practiced everyday last week and I believe that he'll be fine," Pittman said. "(Jaylon) Braxton will practice today. We'll see how long he lasts or if he can, go for an extended period of time. (Anton) Juncaj is beat up a little bit. I think that's about it. Braylen (Russell) will be fine, he'll practice today."