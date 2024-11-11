Positive update for Taylen Green ahead of Texas game

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) head coach Sam Pittman provided positive updates Monday for two top offensive players ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Quarterback Taylen Green and starting running back Ja’Quinden Jackson are both continuing to work back from injury after the Hogs just had a bye week. Jackson has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, while Green missed the second half of the Nov. 2 loss to Ole Miss due to a sprained knee.
Hailing from Dallas, Jackson was mindful of Arkansas' matchup against Texas during his recruiting process over the offseason, according to Pittman.
"Well, I know it's a big game for (Jackson), he's from the Dallas area," Pittman said Monday. "He should practice today, and so we should see how he is. If he's going to be motived, which he will be, this is the one to get up for. He talked about it when we were recruiting him as well, so we're hoping that he's healthy and he'll be able to show his talents."
A fellow native of Texas out of Lewisville, Green (and Jackson) did walkthroughs last Tuesday, according to Pittman, and the Arkansas signal caller has continued trending in the right direction ahead of the game against the Longhorns.
"Taylen practiced everyday last week and I believe that he'll be fine," Pittman said. "(Jaylon) Braxton will practice today. We'll see how long he lasts or if he can, go for an extended period of time. (Anton) Juncaj is beat up a little bit. I think that's about it. Braylen (Russell) will be fine, he'll practice today."
Green and Jackson have each taken a beating on multiple occasions this season. Green left the Tennessee game Oct. 5 early in the fourth quarter due to a left knee injury. Jackson entered the LSU game Oct. 19 with an ankle injury and it flared up enough to keep him out of the next two games.
Through nine games this season, Green has totaled 2,214 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 411 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. After starting the year hot, Jackson hasn’t been able to add to his rushing yards (592) and touchdowns (10) since the Oct. 19 loss to LSU.
Arkansas will host Texas in Fayetteville on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC.