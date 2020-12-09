HawgBeat - Postgame + Box Score: Hogs take down Southern, move to 5-0

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 21:51:38 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
Postgame + Box Score: Hogs take down Southern, move to 5-0
Nikki Chavanelle •
HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle
Stay tuned for takeaways from tonight's win on HawgBeat.
BOX SCORE:
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}