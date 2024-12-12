Advertisement
Published Dec 12, 2024
Postgame Grades: Analyzing Arkansas’ win over Michigan
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2, 0-0 SEC) are now on a three-game win streak after a rollercoaster win over the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 2-0 Big 10) on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The game featured both teams losing double-digit leads, as Arkansas stormed back from a 15-point first half deficit to lead by 18 midway through the second half. The Hogs also saw their lead dwindle and led by just one point with 15 seconds left in the game, but held on after Michigan's final shot clanged off the front of the iron.

Arkansas guard Boogie Fland showed out and led both teams in scoring with 20 points, but forward Trevon Brazile stole the show in crunch time. He blocked a go-ahead shot from Michigan's Vladislav Goldin and made several strong plays throughout the game to help the Razorbacks to the win.

HawgBeat hands out the grades for those who played Saturday afternoon...

