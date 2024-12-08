Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 8, 2024
Postgame Grades: Analyzing Arkansas’ win over UTSA
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DanFair88
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2, 0-0 SEC) used a strong second half to propel past the UTSA Roadrunners (3-5, 0-0 AAC), 75-60, on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

As has been the case several times this season, the Razorbacks started slow and out-of-sync, and UTSA took a 32-27 lead into the half as a result. Arkansas committed eight turnovers and shot just 38.5% from the field through the first 20 minutes.

The second half was a different story, however. Defensively, the Razorbacks forced seven turnovers and held the Roadrunners to 39.3% shooting. On the offensive side, Arkansas shot 66.7% from the field led by forward Adou Thiero, who finished the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds — the second double-double of his career.

HawgBeat hands out the grades for those who played Saturday afternoon...

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In