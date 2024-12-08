Postgame Grades: Analyzing Arkansas’ win over UTSA

The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2, 0-0 SEC) used a strong second half to propel past the UTSA Roadrunners (3-5, 0-0 AAC), 75-60, on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

As has been the case several times this season, the Razorbacks started slow and out-of-sync, and UTSA took a 32-27 lead into the half as a result. Arkansas committed eight turnovers and shot just 38.5% from the field through the first 20 minutes.

The second half was a different story, however. Defensively, the Razorbacks forced seven turnovers and held the Roadrunners to 39.3% shooting. On the offensive side, Arkansas shot 66.7% from the field led by forward Adou Thiero, who finished the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds — the second double-double of his career.

HawgBeat hands out the grades for those who played Saturday afternoon...