Postgame Grades: Looking at Arkansas’ win over Little Rock

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) took care of business against the Little Rock Trojans (3-3, 0-0 OVC) 79-67 on Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas used tenacious defense that led to offense right out the gate and jumped out to an 11-0 lead behind five forced turnovers, and eventually led by as many as 22, but the Razorbacks once again let a lesser team back into the game as the Trojans cut that lead to just seven midway through the second half.

The Razorbacks pulled away down the stretch, bolstered by three three pointers, one by freshman guard Boogie Fland and two by second-year guard D.J. Wagner.

There were a lot of good things about Friday’s game, but there are also some areas of concern, as a lack of depth (Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile were inactive again) led to fatigue and sloppy play, evidenced by 19 turnovers in the game.

HawgBeat hands out the grades for those who did play on Monday night...