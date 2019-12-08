The new Head Hog has less than 10 days until the early National signing period begins on Dec. 18 and the dead period (no contact) starts on the 15th. The Razorbacks currently have six commits with room for 13 or more in the 2020 class.

Rivals regional recruiting analysts from the hottest recruiting grounds in the Arkansas recruiting footprint weigh in on new hire Sam Pittman. Pittman skipped a year last year but he was a back-to-back Rivals top 25 recruiter of the year in 2017 and 2018.

"Pittman has my vote as the Rivals Recruiter of the Year after landing five offensive line commitments in the Rivals250 at Georgia. Ever since Kirby Smart tabbed Pittman to take over as the Dawgs’ offensive line coach, he’s targeted some of the top linemen in the country and went out and signed them.

"From a recruiting angle, Pittman will be able to sell his success at Georgia — and really everywhere he has been — and Arkansas should be able to add some really impressive blue-chip pieces up front in due time. Recruits love and truly respect him, so it’ll be interesting to see how that shifts to a head coaching role. Not only will Pittman be able to recruit elite linemen, but skill position players will appreciate his old-school approach and the force he’s building up front — to protect quarterbacks and pave roads for tailbacks."