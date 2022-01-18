Potential transfer portal DT targets for Arkansas

Arkansas went 2 for 3 on transfer targets Sunday, which is pretty good, but the one miss was surprising.

Many felt defensive tackle Jaxon Player from Tulsa was leaning toward reuniting with former position coach Jermial Ashley and finishing his career with the Razorbacks. Instead, he chose to stay close to home and commit to Baylor, which is in his hometown of Waco, Texas.

While it has been able to address needs at wide receiver, defensive end, cornerback and linebacker through the portal so far, Arkansas is seemingly still searching for help at defensive tackle.

Here are a few options head coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and Ashley could pursue that are still available…