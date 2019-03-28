FAYETTEVILLE — One of the few consistent parts of Arkansas’ inconsistent offensive line in 2018 were Ty Clary’s bad and inaccurate snaps at center.

Several times he either snapped the ball over the quarterback’s head, rolled the ball back to him or had him reaching to either side to catch the shotgun snap. It is an issue he recognizes and is focusing on this offseason.

“As many reps as you can get in practice and then every day you got to get some perfect reps after,” Clary said. “I have to build that muscle memory and that instinct with that ball to where it’s second nature.”

During the portions of practice open to the media this spring, Clary has still had a few bad snaps, so it’s still a work in progress for the Razorbacks’ first-team center.

“Absolutely I think I’ve improved and I know I still have bad snaps every once in a while and I’ve got to fix that,” Clary said. “It’s something that’s inexcusable for me as a center to have a bad snap.”

Clary also mentioned he’s focusing on improving his overall knowledge of the game - which means sometimes butting heads with quarterback Ben Hicks when it comes to calling protections - as well as working on his pass sets.

“I really needed to work on toughness coming off the ball and being aggressive,” Clary said. “That’s something I’ve really lacked in the past.”