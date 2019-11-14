Arkansas opened Wednesday's practice to the media for the first three periods. We also got to speak to interim head coach Barry Lunney ahead of practice to get the latest on how he's adjusting to the role, how the team is handling the change and more:

~The guys seem to be really loose. I saw Ben Hicks trying to hit a tennis ball with a whiffle ball bat before they started stretching. (Fun fact: He's a left-handed hitter.) Some other guys were bouncing around. I just got a good vibe - compared to what you might expect with a 2-8 team who just had its head coach fired.

~Kirby Adcock is still in green. Lunney mentioned that if there was a game Saturday, he probably wouldn't be available. Not sure if he'll be good to go for LSU - probably something we'll have to ask about next Tuesday or Wednesday.