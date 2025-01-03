Predicting Arkansas' conference record for 2024-25 season

Arkansas coach John Calipari during Monday's win over Oakland at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (Photo by Arkansas Athletics)

Arkansas concluded its non-conference portion of the schedule Monday with a 96-62 win over Oakland to notch an 11-2 record entering Southeastern Conference play, despite having yet to be at full health this season. While the Razorbacks have not been at full strength, that has allowed some extended minutes for younger players, as well as having multiple players playing different roles and positions throughout the non-conference slate. Both could be beneficial against the gauntlet of an SEC schedule the Razorbacks play. The SEC is such a strong conference right now that it is nearly a guarantee that going 9-9 in conference play would make a team an NCAA Tournament lock. Can Arkansas get there? Keeping with the annual tradition at HawgBeat, I will be giving my preseason predictions for the Hogs' schedule. Here are my predictions since 2020: 2020 predictions: 21-5 (13-5) 2020 actual record: 21-5 (13-4) (Texas A&M game canceled) 2021 predictions: 20-11 (10-8) 2021 actual record: 24-7 (13-5) 2022 predictions: 26-5 (15-3) 2022 actual record: 19-12 (8-10) 2023 predictions: 22-9 (10-8) 2023 actual record: 16-17 (6-12) 2024 non-conference prediction: 11-2 2024 actual non-conference: 11-2

Jan. 4 - @ Tennessee: Loss

The Razorbacks won't get an easy start to conference play with a trip on the road to Knoxville. The Volunteers enter the game against Arkansas undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. What does the matchup look like, though? In typical Rick Barnes fashion, Tennessee has one of the best defenses in the country and even a solid offense. The addition of Chaz Lanier has thus far proven that last year's offensive explosion behind Dalton Knecht wasn't a one-off performance. Zakai Zeigler is still in Knoxville leading the SEC in assists and working as the driving force behind the Volunteers' offense. Tennessee is one of the more complete teams in the country this season, with playmakers across all positions, but are they beatable? Absolutely. Any team in college basketball is beatable. For Arkansas, though, it will require a near-perfect game. Both teams rely on forcing turnovers to help initiate offense, though Tennessee does not turn the ball over at a high rate. The Volunteers also have the No. 1 three-point defense in the country, while Arkansas shoots the three at a nice rate of 36.8%. Due to Tennessee's high field goal percentage and decent ability at crashing the offensive glass, the Volunteers don't allow teams a ton of opportunities to close out possessions on the defensive glass. Those three areas — forcing turnovers, three-point percentage and defensive rebounding — have been pretty solid for the Razorbacks this year, but they will face their biggest test so far in Knoxville. That environment will be raucous, and a young Arkansas team — plus former Volunteer Jonas Aidoo — will hear it from the crowd. Tennessee wins by a decent margin, but not a blowout.

Jan. 8 - Ole Miss: Win