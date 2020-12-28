HawgBeat - Predicting Arkansas Hoops' 2020-21 SEC record

The Arkansas Razorbacks are 8-0 headed into conference play with wins of 11 points or more over all of their early opponents. It is the best record Arkansas has had going into conference play since 1993 when the team started 9-0.

Barring postponements and cancellations, Arkansas will have one of the toughest conference starts in recent memory. They tip off on the road at Auburn, their first road test of the season.

HawgBeat's Jackson Collier shares his predictions for Arkansas's SEC record this season: