HawgBeat - Predicting Arkansas Hoops' 2020-21 SEC record

Predicting Arkansas Hoops' 2020-21 SEC record
The Arkansas Razorbacks are 8-0 headed into conference play with wins of 11 points or more over all of their early opponents. It is the best record Arkansas has had going into conference play since 1993 when the team started 9-0.
Barring postponements and cancellations, Arkansas will have one of the toughest conference starts in recent memory. They tip off on the road at Auburn, their first road test of the season.
HawgBeat's Jackson Collier shares his predictions for Arkansas's SEC record this season:
@ Auburn – L
The Tigers sit at 6-2 with a couple of close games along the way. Auburn lost a lot from last year’s team, but added a solid recruiting class headlined by five-star guard Sharife Cooper. However, Cooper has not yet been cleared by the NCAA, and ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported that he is exploring potential overseas options while his eligibility is in question. More recently, though, there has been optimism from the fan base that he will be eligible come conference play.
Sources to ESPN: Auburn five-star freshman Sharife Cooper hasn't practiced in weeks and is exploring potential options overseas while he awaits the findings of an NCAA investigation into his eligibility.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 23, 2020
Auburn’s two losses have come against top-ranked Gonzaga and UCF. The Tigers won their season openers against St. Joseph’s by five and added a big victory against Memphis 74-71. Despite losing Cooper, the Tigers have responded to early season struggles and have started to resemble a typical Bruce Pearl team that plays at a high pace and scores a lot of points. The Tigers are really finding their groove of late, most recently beating Troy 77-41 and Appalachian State 67-53.
