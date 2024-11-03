Advertisement

in other news

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Arkansas coach John Calipari, Adou Thiero postgame press conference after loss to TCU. 

 • Mason Choate
Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

The TCU Horned Frogs defeated Arkansas in a charity exhibition Friday thanks to a late three-pointer.

 • Mason Choate
Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

The Hogs are set to play in their second preseason charity exhibition game on Friday against TCU.

 • Riley McFerran
Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Ole Miss

Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Ole Miss

See how the HawgBeat staff predicted Arkansas football's game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

 • HawgBeat Staff
Arkansas vs Ole Miss: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

Arkansas vs Ole Miss: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat has all the BetSaracen lines and staff picks for Arkansas' matchup with Ole Miss.

 • Riley McFerran

in other news

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

VIDEO: Calipari, Thiero postgame - TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Arkansas coach John Calipari, Adou Thiero postgame press conference after loss to TCU. 

 • Mason Choate
Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

Late three lifts TCU over Arkansas in charity exhibition

The TCU Horned Frogs defeated Arkansas in a charity exhibition Friday thanks to a late three-pointer.

 • Mason Choate
Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

Scoring Recap: TCU 66, Arkansas 65

The Hogs are set to play in their second preseason charity exhibition game on Friday against TCU.

 • Riley McFerran
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 3, 2024
Predicting Arkansas non-conference record for 2024-25 season
circle avatar
Jackson Collier  •  HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@JacksonCollier
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arkansas has a new coach, completely new roster and a ton of excitement surrounding its basketball program entering the 2024-25 season.

Hall of Fame head coach John Calipari is set to officially take the reins as the Head Hog with his prototypical roster that consists of highly talented guards. His squad was ranked preseason No. 16 by the Associated Press (AP).

Expectations were high after the Razorbacks handled preseason AP No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in a charity exhibition 85-69, and they remain at a good level despite the 66-65 exhibition loss to TCU in Dallas on Friday. After the Kansas win, Calipari was quick to remind the fanbase not to do backflips, but Razorback fans are feverishly awaiting the start of the season.

Keeping with the annual tradition at HawgBeat, I will be giving my preseason predictions for the Hogs' schedule. Here are my predictions since 2020:

2020 predictions: 21-5 (13-5)

2020 actual record: 21-5 (13-4) (Texas A&M game canceled)

2021 predictions: 20-11 (10-8)

2021 actual record: 24-7 (13-5)

2022 predictions: 26-5 (15-3)

2022 actual record: 19-12 (8-10)

2023 predictions: 22-9 (10-8)

2023 actual record: 16-17 (6-12)

*records do not include the SEC or NCAA Tournaments

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Arkansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement